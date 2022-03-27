MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday.

MAV Beauty Brands stock opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$0.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.42.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

