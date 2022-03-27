MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $46,359.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,855.36 or 0.99982977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00141823 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011125 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.52 or 0.00270867 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004954 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00032479 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

