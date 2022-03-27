MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 544,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,907,000. Pfizer comprises about 2.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after buying an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.