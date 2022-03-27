Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,709 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 613,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

