Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 375 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Express were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $190.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.76 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

