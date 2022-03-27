Medica Group (LON:MGP) Shares Up 3.7%

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 155.50 ($2.05). 115,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 243,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.97).

The firm has a market cap of £190.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.

About Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

