MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$18.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.52.

Shares of MEG opened at C$18.44 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.75.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 20,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$165,765.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,900 shares of company stock worth $2,287,122.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

