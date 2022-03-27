MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,166.33 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,061.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,310.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,757.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

