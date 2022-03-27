MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,757.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,166.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.14 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,061.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,310.85.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

