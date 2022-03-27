Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.