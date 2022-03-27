Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.7% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.37. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

