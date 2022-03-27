Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.08) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.15) on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 147.80 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £151.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 100.18.

In other Metro Bank news, insider Nick Winsor bought 50,000 shares of Metro Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £45,500 ($59,899.95).

Metro Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.