Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

