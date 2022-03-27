Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 57 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,040 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $212.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.05 and a 200 day moving average of $231.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

