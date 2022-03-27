Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 26,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $182.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.