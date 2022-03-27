MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Up 115.5% in March

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 115.5% from the February 28th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 104,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,843. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.