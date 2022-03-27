Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 6,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The company has a market cap of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Micron Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

