MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 231.8% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock remained flat at $$2.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,170. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. MIND C.T.I. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,307,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

