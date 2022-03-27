Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

AVO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $867.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,446,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $14,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.