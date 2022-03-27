Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCW shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,089,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,184 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,715 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

