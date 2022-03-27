Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.57% from the company’s current price.

MCW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:MCW opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,896 shares of company stock valued at $463,919.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

