Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $168.70 and last traded at $168.98. Approximately 100,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,660,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

Specifically, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,621,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average is $253.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Moderna by 13.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

