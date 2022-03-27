Monetha (MTH) Price Tops $0.0101 on Top Exchanges

Monetha (MTH) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $100,360.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monetha Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

