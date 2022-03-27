Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $552.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.52. 347,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $427.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock valued at $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $192,869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

