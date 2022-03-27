Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total value of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $221.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.94 and a 200-day moving average of $301.37. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

