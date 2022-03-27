Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fiserv by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Fiserv by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

