Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Invests $215,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $105.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

