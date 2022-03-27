Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Takes Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Separately, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, Director J Daniel Mccranie bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of Enovix stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

