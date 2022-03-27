Morgan Stanley Raises Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,060

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,830 ($24.09) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EDV. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.32) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,700 ($35.55) to GBX 2,600 ($34.23) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,185.20 ($28.77).

EDV opened at GBX 1,870 ($24.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,833.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,770.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

