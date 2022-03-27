Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.42) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.13 ($3.04).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 155.25 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.68.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.