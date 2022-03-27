Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

