Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 50.6% in March

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MCAG opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter worth about $5,130,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

