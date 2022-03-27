MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $490.31 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.93 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

