M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.97.

NYSE MTB opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.01. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after purchasing an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 79,662 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

