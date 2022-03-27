MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €208.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €208.00 ($228.57) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MTX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($213.19) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €220.93 ($242.78).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €215.30 ($236.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €199.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.59. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

