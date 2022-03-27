Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 4,825.0% in March

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 4,825.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRAAY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

About Murata Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.