Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Up 4,825.0% in March

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 4,825.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MRAAY opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.18.
About Murata Manufacturing
