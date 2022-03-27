Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYMX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
Mymetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mymetics (MYMX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Mymetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mymetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.