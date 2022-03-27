Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYMX opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Mymetics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Mymetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

