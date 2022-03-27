Narwhal Capital Management Has $218,000 Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBI. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter worth $368,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period.
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
