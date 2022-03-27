Narwhal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.