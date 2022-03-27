National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 39,283 Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 39,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 59.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $136.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.58%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

