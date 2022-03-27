National Bank of Canada FI Invests $5.82 Million in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Repligen by 22.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.63.

RGEN traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $180.55. The company had a trading volume of 337,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,596. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.82.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

