Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.06. Natura &Co shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 4,394 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
