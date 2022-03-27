Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.06. Natura &Co shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 4,394 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Natura &Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,902 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 4th quarter valued at $2,067,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

