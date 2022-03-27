Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

