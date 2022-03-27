NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NPTN opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.89. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

