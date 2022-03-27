Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 71,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,611. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

