New Harbor Financial Group LLC Invests $202,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.02. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.