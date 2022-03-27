Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after buying an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,193,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,317,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,846,568. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,477 shares of company stock worth $2,723,199 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

