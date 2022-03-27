Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Raised to $9.80

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.86.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.