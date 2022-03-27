Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38.

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.