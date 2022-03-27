NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Down 53.8% in March

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Ethan Powell acquired 6,700 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.08 per share, for a total transaction of 101,036.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 14,100 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 13.54 per share, with a total value of 190,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 234,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,501 in the last quarter.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXDT opened at 15.74 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of 10.99 and a twelve month high of 15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is 14.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.